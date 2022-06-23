UrduPoint.com

Youth Kills Brother, Injures Father, Another Brother

Muhammad Irfan Published June 23, 2022 | 03:30 PM

Youth kills brother, injures father, another brother

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2022 ) ::A youth killed his brother and shot injured his father and another brother over a petty issue in KDA Sector 6 here on Thursday.

According to the police source, the accused named Sajjad, a resident of Tal Hangu, currently residing in KDA Kohat, had a minor altercation at home which led him to shoot dead his brother Amjad.

The accused also fired at his father, Haji Amin and another brother, Nisar who sustained bullet injuries and were shifted to DHQ Hospital.

The accused Sajjad has been arrested by the local police for further legal action.

Related Topics

Injured Dead Police Hangu Kohat

Recent Stories

Four people drown at Karachi’s Sea View Beach

Four people drown at Karachi’s Sea View Beach

23 minutes ago
 Covid-19 positivity ratio rises above 2% in Pakist ..

Covid-19 positivity ratio rises above 2% in Pakistan after 3 months

58 minutes ago
 Hitting in Madrassahs a myth or reality?

Hitting in Madrassahs a myth or reality?

1 hour ago
 Pakistan dispatches relief goods to quake hit Afgh ..

Pakistan dispatches relief goods to quake hit Afghanistan

2 hours ago
 PCB announces 18-man squad for the Test series aga ..

PCB announces 18-man squad for the Test series against Sri Lanka

2 hours ago
 Rashid Latif says Pakistan’s team is better than ..

Rashid Latif says Pakistan’s team is better than India’s team at present

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.