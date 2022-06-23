Youth kills brother, injures father, another brother

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2022 ) ::A youth killed his brother and shot injured his father and another brother over a petty issue in KDA Sector 6 here on Thursday.

According to the police source, the accused named Sajjad, a resident of Tal Hangu, currently residing in KDA Kohat, had a minor altercation at home which led him to shoot dead his brother Amjad.

The accused also fired at his father, Haji Amin and another brother, Nisar who sustained bullet injuries and were shifted to DHQ Hospital.

The accused Sajjad has been arrested by the local police for further legal action.