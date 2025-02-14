Youth Kills Brother’s Wife
Umer Jamshaid Published February 14, 2025 | 03:00 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2025) A youth killed his brother’s wife at a village in Terkhani police limits.
According to a police report here on Friday, the accused attacked his 40-year-old brother’s wife Perveen with a knife in Chak No 44-GB and killed her on the spot.
The accused was stated absent minded.
The police team,however, arrested him and started an investigation after collecting evidence.
