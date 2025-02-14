Open Menu

Youth Kills Brother’s Wife

Umer Jamshaid Published February 14, 2025 | 03:00 PM

Youth kills brother’s wife

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2025) A youth killed his brother’s wife at a village in Terkhani police limits.

According to a police report here on Friday, the accused attacked his 40-year-old brother’s wife Perveen with a knife in Chak No 44-GB and killed her on the spot.

The accused was stated absent minded.

The police team,however, arrested him and started an investigation after collecting evidence.

Recent Stories

Etihad Rail announces winners of Global Rail Innov ..

Etihad Rail announces winners of Global Rail Innovation Award

5 minutes ago
 Mohamed Bin Zayed University for Humanities organi ..

Mohamed Bin Zayed University for Humanities organises forum on ‘Diversity and ..

1 hour ago
 Al Zeyoudi engages with senior officials, minister ..

Al Zeyoudi engages with senior officials, ministers to accelerate trade ties in ..

1 hour ago
 President Trump announces F-35 fighter jets, milit ..

President Trump announces F-35 fighter jets, military equipment worth billions o ..

2 hours ago
 AD Ports Group reports net profit of AED1.78 billi ..

AD Ports Group reports net profit of AED1.78 billion in 2024

2 hours ago
 ICC Champions Trophy 2025: Prize money for teams i ..

ICC Champions Trophy 2025: Prize money for teams in dollars

2 hours ago
Hazza bin Zayed receives delegation from Abu Dhabi ..

Hazza bin Zayed receives delegation from Abu Dhabi Housing Authority

2 hours ago
 After B Praak, Urvashi Rautela also refuses to app ..

After B Praak, Urvashi Rautela also refuses to appear on YouTuber Ranveer Allaha ..

3 hours ago
 Rubu’ Qarn Innovation Season opens doors for fut ..

Rubu’ Qarn Innovation Season opens doors for future generations

3 hours ago
 Department of Government Enablement launches inaug ..

Department of Government Enablement launches inaugural Abu Dhabi Effortless Cust ..

3 hours ago
 Paris conference calls for support for Syria’s p ..

Paris conference calls for support for Syria’s political transition, security, ..

4 hours ago
 UAE delivers 10 aid convoys to Gaza

UAE delivers 10 aid convoys to Gaza

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan