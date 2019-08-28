UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Youth Kills Elder Brother In Sargodha

Faizan Hashmi 36 seconds ago Wed 28th August 2019 | 04:47 PM

Youth kills elder brother in Sargodha

A youth shot at and killed his elder brother, in the jurisdiction of Factory Area police station on Wednesday

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2019 ) A youth shot at and killed his elder brother, in the jurisdiction of Factory Area police station on Wednesday.

Police said that Muhammad Mazhar (25) and Muhammad Shan (20) sons of Dilbaz, residents of Hameed Town Sargodha were doing business of fruit and there was a disputer of Rs25,000 between them.

In a fit of rage, Muhammad Shan allegedly shot dead his elder brother and fled the scene.

The body was handed over to the heirs after postmortem. On the report of father Dilbaz, police have registered a case against the accused and started investigation.

Related Topics

Dead Police Business Police Station Sargodha

Recent Stories

Turkey, Belarus seek to boost bilateral ties

3 minutes ago

Unity stands success for Muslim Ummah: Mian Farruk ..

3 minutes ago

5,000 hotels locked, 10,000 staffers fired in IOK

3 minutes ago

KP Mineral Deptt contribute Rs 308 mln in provinci ..

3 minutes ago

Kremlin Rejects Russian Gov't Involvement in Killi ..

3 minutes ago

Russia-Ukraine Prisoner Swap Lists to Be Changed A ..

34 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.