Youth kills elder brother in Sargodha

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2019 ) A youth shot at and killed his elder brother, in the jurisdiction of Factory Area police station on Wednesday.

Police said that Muhammad Mazhar (25) and Muhammad Shan (20) sons of Dilbaz, residents of Hameed Town Sargodha were doing business of fruit and there was a disputer of Rs25,000 between them.

In a fit of rage, Muhammad Shan allegedly shot dead his elder brother and fled the scene.

The body was handed over to the heirs after postmortem. On the report of father Dilbaz, police have registered a case against the accused and started investigation.