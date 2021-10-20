Youth kills elder sister

(@FahadShabbir)

RENALA KHURD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2021 ) :A youth shot dead his elder sister over trivial issue in a nearby village on Wednesday.

According to police, the incident took place in 20/GD village where Sadam Hussain shot at and killed his elder sister Robina after an altercation over minor issue.

The accused fled the scene after committing crime.

Faisalabad Chowki of Okara Sadr police sent the body to hospital for postmortem.

Police were looking into the matter.

A case has been registered against the accused.