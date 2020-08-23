Youth Kills Father
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2020 ) :-:A youth killed his ailing father, in the jurisdiction of Sadr police station.
Police said on Sunday that Bashir Ahmad (70) resident of Chak No.209-RB was suffering from a protracted illness and his son Tariq was disturbed over it.
In a fit of rage, Tariq killed his father with a blowof sharp edged weapon and fled the scene.
Investigation was underway.