Youth kills father

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2020 ) :-:A youth killed his ailing father, in the jurisdiction of Sadr police station.

Police said on Sunday that Bashir Ahmad (70) resident of Chak No.209-RB was suffering from a protracted illness and his son Tariq was disturbed over it.

In a fit of rage, Tariq killed his father with a blowof sharp edged weapon and fled the scene.

Investigation was underway.