Youth kills father

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2024) A youth killed his father over domestic dispute, in the jurisdiction of Sillanwali

police station on Sunday.

According to Rescue-1122, the incident took place in islam Nagar where Amer

shot at and injured his father Muhammad Ramzan (54), and in retaliation, latter's

wounded former with a shot of gun.

Police reached the spot and shifted the dead and injured to Tehsil Headquarter

(THQ) hospital Sillanwali for medical treatment and necessary formalities.