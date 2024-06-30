Open Menu

Youth Kills Father

Sumaira FH Published June 30, 2024 | 02:40 PM

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2024) A youth killed his father over domestic dispute, in the jurisdiction of Sillanwali

police station on Sunday.

According to Rescue-1122, the incident took place in islam Nagar where Amer

shot at and injured his father Muhammad Ramzan (54), and in retaliation, latter's

wounded former with a shot of gun.

Police reached the spot and shifted the dead and injured to Tehsil Headquarter

(THQ) hospital Sillanwali for medical treatment and necessary formalities.

