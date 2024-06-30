Youth Kills Father
Sumaira FH Published June 30, 2024 | 02:40 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2024) A youth killed his father over domestic dispute, in the jurisdiction of Sillanwali
police station on Sunday.
According to Rescue-1122, the incident took place in islam Nagar where Amer
shot at and injured his father Muhammad Ramzan (54), and in retaliation, latter's
wounded former with a shot of gun.
Police reached the spot and shifted the dead and injured to Tehsil Headquarter
(THQ) hospital Sillanwali for medical treatment and necessary formalities.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 June 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 June 2024
India clinch second T20 World Cup championship title by beating South Africa
PML-N focuses on reviving economy: Ranjha
CM Maryam Nawaz approves Murree development plan
Over 625,000 Gaza children out of school for months amid Israeli war: UNRWA
Provincial development budget devise keeping in mind public needs: Sarfraz Bugti
Police Intensifies security operations ahead of Muharram
SP Rawal conducts Khuli Katchery to address public complaints
4,377 arrested for kite flying in four months
EUM Finance and Planning Committee (F&PC) committee meets
TIKA playing vital role in AJK's socio-economic development; Minister Health of ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Park Road Expansion project to be completed by July 1418 seconds ago
-
Measures underway to combat potential floods: Romina Khurshid Alam10 minutes ago
-
Practical steps underway to overcome energy shortfall: MPA10 minutes ago
-
Rs 720,000 fine for flour hoarding20 minutes ago
-
Rangers hold medical, veterinary camps in Cholistan20 minutes ago
-
Man killed in road accident30 minutes ago
-
Crown Prince condoles to King Mohammed VI over death of his mother40 minutes ago
-
Wave of inflation in the country continues40 minutes ago
-
Partly cloudy weather likely to persist in city40 minutes ago
-
CM grieves over deaths in bus accident near Maripur40 minutes ago
-
Passenger bus catches fire1 hour ago
-
Four policemen killed in road accident1 hour ago