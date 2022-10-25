Youth kills father, brother in Charsadda

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2022 ) :An enraged youth shot dead his father and brother over domestic issue in Shabqadar Tehsil of Charsadda district on Tuesday.

Police said that a bitter argument took place between a man and his two sons on Katurai Road in Shabqadar Tehsil, after which one of the sons shot dead his father and brother.

The bodies of the father and son, who were cart sellers by profession, were sent to Tehsil Headquarters Hospital Shabqadar for post-mortem.

The accused managed to escape, the police said, adding that a search operation has been launched to nab the accused.