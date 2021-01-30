UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Youth Kills Father In Faisalabad

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Sat 30th January 2021 | 10:22 PM

Youth kills father in Faisalabad

A youth has stoned to death his father in the area of Batala Colony police station

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2021 ) :A youth has stoned to death his father in the area of Batala Colony police station.

Police spokesman said here on Saturday that a youth Shehbaz called his father Mubasshar Raza (50) for prayer but he did not wake up.

Therefore, the youth threw a brick toward his father which hit Mubasshar in his head.

As a result, Mubasshar Raza received serious injuries and died on-the-spot before getting any medical assistant.

The police took body into custody and started investigation.

Related Topics

Police Police Station Died Prayer

Recent Stories

SBP Open Tennis: Men's, ladies titles for Ahmad, H ..

3 minutes ago

MQM-P MPA demands Sindh govt to resolve issues of ..

3 minutes ago

People facing different problems due to wrong poli ..

11 minutes ago

Opponents of France's Global Security Bill Holding ..

11 minutes ago

Pakistan lags behind in scientific research cultur ..

11 minutes ago

Pakistan set to show up India HR abuses in IIOJK g ..

11 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.