Youth Kills Father In Faisalabad
Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Sat 30th January 2021 | 10:22 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2021 ) :A youth has stoned to death his father in the area of Batala Colony police station.
Police spokesman said here on Saturday that a youth Shehbaz called his father Mubasshar Raza (50) for prayer but he did not wake up.
Therefore, the youth threw a brick toward his father which hit Mubasshar in his head.
As a result, Mubasshar Raza received serious injuries and died on-the-spot before getting any medical assistant.
The police took body into custody and started investigation.