Youth kills father in Faisalabad

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2021 ) :A youth has stoned to death his father in the area of Batala Colony police station.

Police spokesman said here on Saturday that a youth Shehbaz called his father Mubasshar Raza (50) for prayer but he did not wake up.

Therefore, the youth threw a brick toward his father which hit Mubasshar in his head.

As a result, Mubasshar Raza received serious injuries and died on-the-spot before getting any medical assistant.

The police took body into custody and started investigation.