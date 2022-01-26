UrduPoint.com

Youth Kills Father In Khurrianwala Police Limits

Faizan Hashmi Published January 26, 2022 | 06:50 PM

A youth killed his father over a domestic issue in Khurrianwala police limits on Wednesday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2022 ) :A youth killed his father over a domestic issue in Khurrianwala police limits on Wednesday.

Police said Ali Hassan of Bismillah Town shot dead his father Noor Ahmed over a marriage issue.

Police shifted the body to a mortuary for postmortem while the accused fled.

Separately, Um-e-Farva of Mohala Bilal Park, Jarranwala, was hit to death bya tractor trolley after falling from a motorcycle near Chungi No 8 while her motherFarzana and sister Um-e-Kalsoom were injured.

