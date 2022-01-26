Youth kills father in Khurrianwala police limits

A youth killed his father over a domestic issue in Khurrianwala police limits on Wednesday

Police said Ali Hassan of Bismillah Town shot dead his father Noor Ahmed over a marriage issue.

Police shifted the body to a mortuary for postmortem while the accused fled.

Separately, Um-e-Farva of Mohala Bilal Park, Jarranwala, was hit to death bya tractor trolley after falling from a motorcycle near Chungi No 8 while her motherFarzana and sister Um-e-Kalsoom were injured.