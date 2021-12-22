Youth kills father, step brother

A youth killed his father and a step brother over property dispute, in the limits of Sandal Bar police station

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2021 ) :A youth killed his father and a step brother over property dispute, in the limits of Sandal Bar police station.

Police said on Wednesday that Amir Sohail, resident of UC-172 Aminpur Bungalow Road had an old property dispute with his father Muhammad Siddique and step brother Muhammad Farooq.

In a fit of grudge, Amir allegedly gunned down his father and step bother.

The police sent the bodies to mortuary for postmortem.

The police also arrested the accused and started investigation.

Meanwhile, CPO Faisalabad Mubasshar Mekan also took notice of double murder and directedthe SHO Sandal Bar police station to complete its legal formalities without any delay.