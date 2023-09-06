Open Menu

Youth Kills Fianc� In Swabi

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 06, 2023 | 03:20 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2023 ) :A youth with the help of his brother in Jahangira tehsil of Swabi district killed his fianc� and dumped her body near River Indus, police informed on Wednesday.

Police said the incident occurred in the vicinity of Tor Dher police station where a youth named Kamran along with his brothers, Imran and Arshad killed his fianc� and threw her body in Belajaat of River Indus in Moza Jahangira.

Police said the brother of the deceased girl told police that his would be brother-in-law Kamran along with brothers came to their house and took along his sister for a domestic feast. He said later he came to know that his sister has been killed.

Tor Dher police after registering a FIR against the accused, have started investigation into the incident.

