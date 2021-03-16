Youth kills five including mother, two brothers

A youth shot dead his mother, two of his brothers, sister-in-law and a nephew and critically injured three others over a domestic dispute in Dewalai area of Kabal tehsil in Swat district on Tuesday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2021 ) :A youth shot dead his mother, two of his brothers, sister-in-law and a nephew and critically injured three others over a domestic dispute in Dewalai area of Kabal tehsil in Swat district on Tuesday.

Kabal police said the tragic incident occurred in Shah Dherai area of Dewalai where a youth, namely Muhammad Ali, son of Muhammad Jan resorted to indiscriminate firing on his family members after exchange of harsh words over a domestic dispute.

As a result his mother, Bakht Sardara, two brothers, Akhtar Ali and Barkat Ali, sister-in-law, Roeda and nephew were killed on the scene while his two other sisters-in-law, Khalida and Qamarwah and nephew sustained critical bullet wounds.

On receiving information about the brutal incident, police rushed to the crime scene and started a search operation to arrest the killer.

After some efforts police succeeded in arresting the killer from a nearby deserted house.

The bodies and injured were shifted to Kabal hospital where condition of the injured was stated to be critical.

The arrested accused did not tell about the real cause behind the killing however the police shifted him to police station for interrogation.