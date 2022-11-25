UrduPoint.com

Youth Kills Friend Over Minor Issue

Muhammad Irfan Published November 25, 2022 | 01:40 PM

Youth kills friend over minor issue

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2022 ) :A young man shot dead his close friend over a minor dispute here in the area of Dijkot police station.

A police spokesman said on Friday that Rafiullah Khan, resident of chak 255-RB Nawan Pindi, exchanged harsh words with his friend Muhammad Sajjad of the same locality over a minor dispute.

Enraged Sajjad opened fire and severely injured Rafiullah.

Rescue 1122 team was shifting the victim to hospital but he died on the way.

The police sent the corpse to mortuary and started investigation. The accused managed to escape from the sceneof crime, the spokesman added.

Related Topics

Injured Dead Fire Police Police Station Died Young Man Same Rescue 1122 From

Recent Stories

Pak Vs Eng: Match officials for Test series announ ..

Pak Vs Eng: Match officials for Test series announced

1 hour ago
 Actor Ismail Tara passes away

Actor Ismail Tara passes away

1 hour ago
 PM Shehbaz leaves for Turkey on two-day official v ..

PM Shehbaz leaves for Turkey on two-day official visit

2 hours ago
 Govt notifies Gen Asim Munir as COAS, Gen Sahir Sh ..

Govt notifies Gen Asim Munir as COAS, Gen Sahir Shamshad as CJCSC

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 November 2022

4 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 25th November 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 25th November 2022

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.