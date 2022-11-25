Youth kills friend over minor issue

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2022 ) :A young man shot dead his close friend over a minor dispute here in the area of Dijkot police station.

A police spokesman said on Friday that Rafiullah Khan, resident of chak 255-RB Nawan Pindi, exchanged harsh words with his friend Muhammad Sajjad of the same locality over a minor dispute.

Enraged Sajjad opened fire and severely injured Rafiullah.

Rescue 1122 team was shifting the victim to hospital but he died on the way.

The police sent the corpse to mortuary and started investigation. The accused managed to escape from the sceneof crime, the spokesman added.