Youth Kills Grandmother Before Shooting Himself

Mon 30th August 2021 | 04:30 PM

Youth kills grandmother before shooting himself

SWABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2021 ) :A youth killed his grandmother and later shot himself dead when the grandmother tried to stop him from committing suicide in Moza Shawa here on Monday.

Police said one Fazal Subhan, resident of Moza Shawa lodged a report with police that his mother, the grandmother of the accused named Fazl e Malik asked him to bring fodder for the cattle which led to a verbal clash.

He said the accused Fazl e Malik picked up the pistol to shoot himself but his grandmother tried to stop him from committing suicide. During scuffle, he said Fazl e Malik shot dead his grandmother and later committed suicide with the same weapon.

The Shawa police after registering a case have started investigations into the incident.

