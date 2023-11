(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2023) A young man killed his mother at a village in Thikriwala police limits, here on Tuesday.

Police said that the accused Asif hit a wooden rod on the head of his mother named Manzooran Bibi (60) and she died on the spot.

Police have shifted the body to the mortuary for postmortem and collected forensic evidence.