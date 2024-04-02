Open Menu

Youth Kills Mother

Sumaira FH Published April 02, 2024 | 02:20 PM

Youth kills mother

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2024) A youth killed his mother over a minor dispute at a village in Balochni police

limits on Tuesday.

According to police, the accused, Abdul Rehman of Chak No 67-RB, allegedly

shot dead his mother Sajida Bibi over domestic issues.

Police arrested the accused with weapon and sent him behind the bars.

