Youth Kills Mother-in-law In Faisalabad

Wed 12th June 2019 | 02:19 PM

Youth kills mother-in-law in Faisalabad

A youth shot dead his mother-in-law over a matrimonial issue, in the area of City Tandlianwala police station

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2019 ) : A youth shot dead his mother-in-law over a matrimonial issue, in the area of City Tandlianwala police station.

Police said on Wednesday that Arif of Chak No.425-GB demanded the hand of her sister-in-law for his relative but his mother-in-law Kalsoom Bibi refused to do so.

On her refusal, Arif got infuriated and shot at and killed Kalsoom Bibi. The accused fled the scene.

The police took the body into custody and started investigation for the arrest of accused.

A case has been registered against the accused.

