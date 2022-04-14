UrduPoint.com

Youth Kills Mother-in-law Over Character Suspicion

Sumaira FH Published April 14, 2022 | 09:43 PM

An infuriated youth has allegedly shot dead his mother-in-law over character suspicion in the area of Sadar police station

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2022 ) :An infuriated youth has allegedly shot dead his mother-in-law over character suspicion in the area of Sadar police station.

According to police spokesman, Naveed Akram had suspicion over the character of his mother-in-law, Nusrat Bibi (38), resident of Chak 240/R-B.

To which an altercation was occurred between them. Over this issue, the youth opened fire and seriously injured the lady. She was shifted to a hospital where she breathed her last.

The police handed over the body to her legal heirs after postmortem and started search of the accused.

