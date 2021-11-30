Youth Kills Mother, Injures Father
Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Tue 30th November 2021 | 11:57 PM
A youth stabbed his mother to death and injured his father in the limits of Sadr Depalpur police station on Tuesday
RENALA KHURD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2021 ) :A youth stabbed his mother to death and injured his father in the limits of Sadr Depalpur police station on Tuesday.
Police said Shahid Muneer, a resident of village 48D allegedly killed his mother Haleema Bibi and injured his father Muneer with a sharp edged weapon after an alteration over domestic issues and fled the scene.
Police reached the spot and shifted the victims to nearby hospital.
Police were investigating.