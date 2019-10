(@ChaudhryMAli88)

A youth killed his mother over a marriage issue in Ghulam Muhammad Abad police limits on Saturday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2019 ) :A youth killed his mother over a marriage issue in Ghulam Muhammad Abad police limits on Saturday.

A police spokesman said Waris of Kashmir Road Ghulam Muhammad Abad wanted love marriage but his mother Surayya Bibi opposed his proposal.

To which, he alleged strangled his mother at his house.

The police took the body into custody and started investigation.