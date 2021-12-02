UrduPoint.com

Youth Kills Mother, Sister

Faizan Hashmi 7 minutes ago Thu 02nd December 2021 | 05:00 PM

Youth kills mother, sister

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2021 ) :A man shot dead his mother and sister over a domestic issue in a village in tehsil Jarranwala on Thursday.

Saddar Police Jarranwala said that accused Asif, son of Manzoor, a resident of Chak No 22-GB, used to quarrel with his family members over domestic issues.

On Thursday, he again quarreled with his family and opened fire on his mother Razia Bibi and sister Samina Bibi and fled the scene. Both died on the spot.

Police removed the bodies to THQ Hospital for postmortem and collected forensic evidence.

DSP Jarranwala Jamshed Iqbal Chishti said that police teams had been constituted to arrest the culprit.

Related Topics

Dead Fire Police Died Man Jamshed Family

Recent Stories

Teachers’ protest continue outside the parliamen ..

Teachers’ protest continue outside the parliament in Islamabad

6 minutes ago
 Targets of RED vaccination drive phase-II to be ac ..

Targets of RED vaccination drive phase-II to be achieved: Commissioner

2 minutes ago
 SCCI calls for promotion of regional trade and ind ..

SCCI calls for promotion of regional trade and industrialization

2 minutes ago
 DRO vows implementation of code of conduct in lett ..

DRO vows implementation of code of conduct in letter & spirit

3 minutes ago
 Disabilities among newborn, unborn babies increasi ..

Disabilities among newborn, unborn babies increasing at alarming level: Dr Hafi

3 minutes ago
 YouTube announces top trending videos and creators ..

YouTube announces top trending videos and creators of 2021

19 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.