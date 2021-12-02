Youth kills mother, sister

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2021 ) :A man shot dead his mother and sister over a domestic issue in a village in tehsil Jarranwala on Thursday.

Saddar Police Jarranwala said that accused Asif, son of Manzoor, a resident of Chak No 22-GB, used to quarrel with his family members over domestic issues.

On Thursday, he again quarreled with his family and opened fire on his mother Razia Bibi and sister Samina Bibi and fled the scene. Both died on the spot.

Police removed the bodies to THQ Hospital for postmortem and collected forensic evidence.

DSP Jarranwala Jamshed Iqbal Chishti said that police teams had been constituted to arrest the culprit.