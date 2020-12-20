Youth Kills Sister
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 48 seconds ago Sun 20th December 2020 | 04:50 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2020 ) :A youth shot his sister dead for honour, in the limits of City Sammundri police station.
Police said on Sunday that Azfal, resident of Chak No.471-GB had suspicion of illicit relations on his sister Zahra Tasleem with a youth of the same locality.
After an altercation, Afzal shot at and killed his sister and fled the scene.
The police took the body into custody and started investigation.