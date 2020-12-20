Youth kills sister

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2020 ) :A youth shot his sister dead for honour, in the limits of City Sammundri police station.

Police said on Sunday that Azfal, resident of Chak No.471-GB had suspicion of illicit relations on his sister Zahra Tasleem with a youth of the same locality.

After an altercation, Afzal shot at and killed his sister and fled the scene.

The police took the body into custody and started investigation.