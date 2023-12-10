Youth kills sister

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2023) A youth shot dead his married sister over domestic dispute, in the limits of Lundianwala police station.

Police said on Sunday that Najma Bibi was living in her parents' house in Chak 653-GB after differences

developed with her in-laws.

After an exchange of harsh words, her brother Ehsan shot her dead and fled

the scene.

The police shifted the body to mortuary for postmortem.

Further investigation was underway.