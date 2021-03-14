Youth kills sister for honour

KASUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2021 ) :A youth killed his sister in the name of honor in the limits of Saray Mughal Police station on Sunday.

Police said that Iqbal, resident of Kot Bhatiwala Baran Kalan village had suspicion of illicit relations over his sister Nighaat Bibi and he killed her with a sharp edged weapon last night in the absence of his family members and fled the scene.

On the report of mother Fatima Bibi, Sarai Mughal Police Station have registered a case against the accused.

Further investigation was underway.