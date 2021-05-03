UrduPoint.com
Youth Kills Sister For Honour

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Mon 03rd May 2021 | 03:23 PM

KASUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2021 ) :A youth shot his sister dead for honour, in the jurisdiction of Sadr police station on Monday.

According to police, Ashraf, resident of Fatehpur had suspicion on the character of his sister Gulnaz (20) and he shot at and killed her.

Police have sent the body to the DHQ hospital Kasur for postmortem.

On the report of mother, the police have registered a case against the accused.

Police were looking into the matter.

