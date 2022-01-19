UrduPoint.com

Youth Kills Sister For 'honour'

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 19, 2022 | 02:27 PM

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2022 ) :A youth allegedly shot his sister dead in the name of honour in the jurisdiction of the Mitha Tiwana police station.

A police spokesman said on Wednesday that 18-year-old Samar Nawaz of Dhookri village suspected that his 17-year-old sister Sidra had illicit relations with a youth of the same locality.

As a result, he allegedly shot her dead and managed to escape from the scene.

The body was handed over to the heirs after postmortem. Police registered a case against the accused and started investigation.

