Youth kills sister for honour

KASUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jul, 2022 ) :A youth killed his sister for honour in a nearby locality of Pattoki on Thursday.

Police said the incident took place at Naroki Thatha village where Farid aka Faridi Masih shot at and killed his sister Narawal (22) for honour.

Police have shifted the body to THQ hospital Pattoki for postmortem.

Sadr police were investigating.

In another incident, Ali Hassan (18), resident of Alahabad Town committed suicide by hanging himself from a rope at his home in Rehman Pura Mohallah.

The youth was upset over domestic issues.

Alahabad police were investigating.