Youth kills sister 'for honour'

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2022 ) :A youth killed his sister "for honour", in the jurisdiction of Bhera police station on Sunday.

According to police, the incident took place in Hujka Sharif village where Muhammad Faisal (18) shot dead his sister Tasleem Kausar (25) on suspicion of illicit relations.

Police have shifted the body to a nearby hospital for postmortem.

Further investigation was underway.