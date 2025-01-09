Youth kills sister for not-serving water

An infuriated youth shot dead his teenaged sister over not serving water in the area of Millat Town police station

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2025) An infuriated youth shot dead his teenaged sister over not serving water in the area of Millat Town police station.

Police spokesman said here on Thursday that Hasnain, resident of Mohallah Farooq Abad Chak 202/-R-B demanded water for drinking but his 13-year-old sister Sana delayed in serving the water.

Over this issue, the youth got enraged and he opened fire, killing his sister Sana on the spot.

The police took the body into custody and shifted it to mortuary for postmortem while further investigation was under progress to arrest the accused who managed to escape from the scene after firing, he added.