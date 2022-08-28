UrduPoint.com

Youth Kills Sister, Her Daughter

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 28, 2022 | 12:50 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2022 ) :A youth shot dead his sister and her teenage daughter over domestic dispute, in the limits of Khurarianwala police station.

Rescue-1122 spokesman said here on Sunday that Shahbaz, resident of Chak No.

104 Pandianwala shot dead his sister Azra Bibi (42) and her daughter Rabia Akram (16) after an exchange of harsh words. Later, the accused fled the scene.

Police said the motive behind the double murder was stated to be altercation between accused and the victims over the suspicion character of Rabia.

The police took the bodies into custody and sent to mortuary for postmortem.

Further investigation was underway.

Police were searching for the accused.

