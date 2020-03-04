Youth kills sister in Faisalabad

A young man shot dead his sister over suspicions of doubtful character here in the area of Khurarianwala police station

A police spokesman said that Akram, resident of chak 104-RB Bandiyala, suspected that his sister Taj Bibi had illicit relations with a youth of the same locality.

Over this issue, an altercation occurred between them and the young man opened fire and shot dead his sister on the spot.

The police assumed custody of the body and started investigation