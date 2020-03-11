Youth kills sister in Faisalabad

A youth shot dead his sister,a divorcee, over suspicions of 'character', here in the area of Khurarianwala police station

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2020 ) : A youth shot dead his sister,a divorcee, over suspicions of 'character', here in the area of Khurarianwala police station.

A police spokesman said that 18-year-old Irfan Ali ,son of Muhammad Boota , resident of chak 99-GB ,Jandiala was suspicious that his 25-year-old sister Naveeda Bibi had illicit relations with a youth of the same locality.

Over this issue, an altercation occurred between the two and the youth opened fire and killed his sister on the spot.

Police assumed custody of the body and started investigation.