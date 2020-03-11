UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Youth Kills Sister In Faisalabad

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Wed 11th March 2020 | 04:50 PM

Youth kills sister in Faisalabad

A youth shot dead his sister,a divorcee, over suspicions of 'character', here in the area of Khurarianwala police station

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2020 ) : A youth shot dead his sister,a divorcee, over suspicions of 'character', here in the area of Khurarianwala police station.

A police spokesman said that 18-year-old Irfan Ali ,son of Muhammad Boota , resident of chak 99-GB ,Jandiala was suspicious that his 25-year-old sister Naveeda Bibi had illicit relations with a youth of the same locality.

Over this issue, an altercation occurred between the two and the youth opened fire and killed his sister on the spot.

Police assumed custody of the body and started investigation.

Related Topics

Dead Fire Police Police Station Same

Recent Stories

Heavy rain hits country's upper and central parts ..

14 minutes ago

HEC committed to developing solution-oriented inte ..

1 minute ago

National Accountability Bureau (NAB) arrests its f ..

1 minute ago

Waqas Maqsood confirmed as Aamer Yamin’s replace ..

33 minutes ago

Nine Qatar World Cup workers die in 2019

19 minutes ago

E-system bringing transparency in Excise Deptt, sa ..

19 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.