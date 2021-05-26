Youth kills sister in name of honor in Kohat

A youth shot dead his sister allegedly in the name of honor in Durshakhel area of Kohat district, police said on Wednesday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2021 ) :A youth shot dead his sister allegedly in the name of honor in Durshakhel area of Kohat district, police said on Wednesday.

The youth named Abdullah, son of Momin fired at his married sister, killing her on the scene, police said and added that the girl had married in 2005 against the consent of her family which might led to her murder.

Police have registered a case and started investigation.