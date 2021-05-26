UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Youth Kills Sister In Name Of Honor In Kohat

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Wed 26th May 2021 | 02:22 PM

Youth kills sister in name of honor in Kohat

A youth shot dead his sister allegedly in the name of honor in Durshakhel area of Kohat district, police said on Wednesday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2021 ) :A youth shot dead his sister allegedly in the name of honor in Durshakhel area of Kohat district, police said on Wednesday.

The youth named Abdullah, son of Momin fired at his married sister, killing her on the scene, police said and added that the girl had married in 2005 against the consent of her family which might led to her murder.

Police have registered a case and started investigation.

Related Topics

Dead Murder Police Married Kohat Family

Recent Stories

Cambodia reports 660 new COVID-19 cases, total at ..

4 minutes ago

Mehidy Hasan rises to No. 2 in ICC Men's ODI Ranki ..

4 minutes ago

Rights Watchdog Sounds Alarm About COVID-19 Fuelin ..

6 minutes ago

Uzbekistan Plans to Ink Preferential Trade Deal Wi ..

10 minutes ago

Global Oil Market Deficit Amounts to 1Mln Bpd - Ru ..

10 minutes ago

Taiwan man sentenced to death for scooter stabbing ..

10 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.