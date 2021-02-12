Youth kills sister on suspicion

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2021 ) :A youth allegedly strangulated to death his sister in the area of Garh police station.

Police spokesman said on Friday that Liaqat Ali resident of Mauza Shadi was suspicious that his sister, Jatti Bibi (32), had illicit relations with a youth of the same locality.

Over this issue, an altercation was occurred between Liaqat and his sister due to which the youth got enraged and he strangled throat of his sister when she was sleeping in the house.

The police registered a case and started investigation after arresting the accused.