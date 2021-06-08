UrduPoint.com
Youth Kills Sister Over Character Suspicion

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Tue 08th June 2021 | 12:50 AM

Youth kills sister over character suspicion

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2021 ) :A youth shot dead his sister over character suspicion in the area of Khurarianwala police station.

Police spokesman said on Monday that Akram alias Pappu resident of Chak 215/R-B was suspicious that his sister Shamim Bibi had illicit relations with a youth of the same locality and over this issued an altercation was also held between them.

Therefore, the youth got enraged and he shot her dead.

The police took the body into custody and started search of the accused who managed to escape from the scene after murder.

More Stories From Pakistan

