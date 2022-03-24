Youth kills sister over suspicion

A youth stabbed to death his sister over character suspicion in the area of Sadar Tandlianwala police station

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2022 ) :A youth stabbed to death his sister over character suspicion in the area of Sadar Tandlianwala police station.

Police spokesman said on Thursday that Mursaleen Sheikh resident of Chak 398-GB had suspicion that his sister Ansar Bibi had illicit relations with a youth of the same locality.

Over this issue, an altercation occurred between the girl and her brother which enraged the youth and he killed his sister with repeated blows of a sharp-edged weapon.

The police shifted the corpse to mortuary for postmortem and started search of the accused who managed to escape from the scene.