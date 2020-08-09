Youth kills three including father

SWABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2020 ) :At least three people including father and son were killed when a youth entered their house and fired at them here in Zaida area during wee hours on Sunday.

Zaida police said, one Muhammad Ali, son of Siraj Muhammad lodged a report with police that they were asleep in house in Pothar Neher Banda when his maternal nephew, Alam Khan entered the house and fired to death his father, Siraj Muhammad and 29-year-old brother, Anwar Ali.

The assassin later rushed to his own house and shot dead his father, Alam Zeb.

Reason behind the killing was stated to be a domestic dispute.

Zaida police after registering an FIR started search for the killer.