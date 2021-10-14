Youth kills three of same family

UrduPoint.com

At least three people of the same family were killed when a youth entered their house and started indiscriminate firing on them in Ustarzai area here

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2021 ) ::At least three people of the same family were killed when a youth entered their house and started indiscriminate firing on them in Ustarzai area here.

Police said the incident occurred late night on Wednesday when a youth named Qaisar Abbas entered a house and started firing the family members.

As a result, Iftikhar Ali, his wife and daughter were killed on the spot.

Ustarzai police have registered a case against Qaisar Abbas on the complaint of the victims' relative. Police have started searching for the accused involved in the triple murder. The accused was stated to be the nephew of the deceased, Iftikhar Ali.

