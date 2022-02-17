Youth kills woman in Dijkot police station

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

A youth shot dead his sister-in-law over suspicion in Dijkot police station on Thursday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2022 ) :A youth shot dead his sister-in-law over suspicion in Dijkot police station on Thursday.

Police said Mistri Asif of Chak No 267-RB Jalandhar had exchanged hard words with his sister-in-law Aneela Bibi and later gunned down her.

The police shifted the body to a mortuary for postmortem and started investigationwhile the accused fled.