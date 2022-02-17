UrduPoint.com

Youth Kills Woman In Dijkot Police Station

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 17, 2022 | 07:17 PM

Youth kills woman in Dijkot police station

A youth shot dead his sister-in-law over suspicion in Dijkot police station on Thursday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2022 ) :A youth shot dead his sister-in-law over suspicion in Dijkot police station on Thursday.

Police said Mistri Asif of Chak No 267-RB Jalandhar had exchanged hard words with his sister-in-law Aneela Bibi and later gunned down her.

The police shifted the body to a mortuary for postmortem and started investigationwhile the accused fled.

Related Topics

Dead Police Police Station

Recent Stories

PA body expresses reservation over recruitment of ..

PA body expresses reservation over recruitment of Class IV employees in Torghar

3 minutes ago
 Mehmet, Ivan move in World Jr Tennis C'ships final ..

Mehmet, Ivan move in World Jr Tennis C'ships final

3 minutes ago
 Police arrest 37 professional beggars

Police arrest 37 professional beggars

3 minutes ago
 Pakistan Navy maritime drill SEASPARK-2022 commenc ..

Pakistan Navy maritime drill SEASPARK-2022 commences

3 minutes ago
 2 Indians Among 8 Arrested in Nepal For Possessing ..

2 Indians Among 8 Arrested in Nepal For Possessing Uranium-Like Substances

3 minutes ago
 1600 cops deployed to control kite flying, aerial ..

1600 cops deployed to control kite flying, aerial firing

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>