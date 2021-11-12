Youth kills woman,self over proposal refusal

(@FahadShabbir)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2021 ) :A youth allegedly killed a woman and committed suicide after her parents refused the marriage proposal in Atta Shaheed police limits on Friday.

Police said that Ali Raza (21) r/o chak 46 SB wanted to marry Najma (17) of the same locality but her parents rejected the proposal.

On the day of incident, Ali fired shots at Najma,killing her on the spot and later he killed himself.

The bodies were handed over to the heirs after postmortem.

Police registered case and launched investigation.