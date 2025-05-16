Open Menu

Youth Known As Nation’s Strengths & Hope: Dr. Hamira Tariq

Faizan Hashmi Published May 16, 2025 | 11:30 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2025) Dr. Hamira Tariq, Secretary General of Women Jamaat-e-Islami Pakistan, has emphasized that the ability and potential of Pakistani youth can reshape the future of the nation.

She said that the young generation as a ray of hope and the cornerstone of Pakistan's progress.

Addressing the Youth Gala organized by JI Youth in Islamabad, Dr. Hamira said that by following the golden principles of Quaid-e-Azam, young people can not only overcome internal and external threats but also lead the country toward development and prosperity. She highlighted that the implementation of an Islamic system is essential for ensuring peace and prosperity in Pakistan.

Dr. Hamira praised the achievements of the Pakistani armed forces, noting how their operations have astonished the world — particularly referencing a battle where they reportedly defeated India within four hours. She remarked that the youth of today are aware, alert, and united against divisive forces.

"Our enemies Inda is cunning, and while challenges will persist, our youth have recognized these threats and are ready to face them," she said.

She called on the younger generation to rise above prejudice, frustration, and factionalism, urging them to become part of Jamaat-e-Islami and contribute to national unity and development. "We are in a phase of awakening. The passion and capability of our youth will lead the nation toward progress," she added.

The event was attended by a large number of students from various universities and colleges, as well as teachers and women and different segments of society.

Earlier, renowned youth trainer, columnist, and author Zubair Mansoori spoke on the topic of "Struggle for Strength." He emphasized that the Quran is a complete guide for humanity and that true success lies in the enforcement of its teachings.

The gala also featured prize distributions for students and various stalls showcasing youth-led initiatives.

