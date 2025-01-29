Youth leaders push for AI-driven public services, stronger cybersecurity at CAYA Summit 25

Youth leaders and experts at a consultation session on the sidelines of the Commonwealth Asia Youth Alliance (CAYA) Summit on Wednesday, called for the integration of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in public-sector services to streamline grievance resolution

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2025) Youth leaders and experts at a consultation session on the sidelines of the Commonwealth Asia Youth Alliance (CAYA) Summit on Wednesday, called for the integration of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in public-sector services to streamline grievance resolution.

They urged the government to review cybersecurity policies, ensuring that people can file complaints without fear or unnecessary obstacles.

The participants also emphasized the need for strong public-private partnerships to implement the National Adolescent and Youth Policy effectively.

The high-level consultation, organized in collaboration with UNICEF, brought together national and international youth delegates to discuss governance, digital safety, and public engagement challenges.

Addressing the session, Punjab Assembly Member and public policy expert Amina Hassan Sheikh encouraged young people to actively engage in the political process. “You need to follow structured career paths, gain professional experience, and excel in your fields before stepping into parliament and contributing to legislation,” Sheikh said.

She highlighted the government’s efforts to build capacity among organizations and leverage modern technology to tackle cybercrime.

Sheikh also underscored the importance of bridging the gap between the public and government institutions, stressing that restoring public trust remains a key priority.

Furthermore, she urged young people to raise awareness about harassment issues, emphasizing the need to create a safe environment for victims to report cases without hesitation.

Youth leader Azra Khan advocated for a comprehensive framework to protect vulnerable communities, while Alishba Khan stressed the importance of responsible social media usage among young people.

Members of the Youth Council actively contributed ideas to shape youth-friendly policies, reinforcing a collective commitment to empowering young voices in governance and policymaking.

The session underscored the significance of innovation and collaboration in addressing youth challenges, marking a step forward in inclusive and effective governance reforms.