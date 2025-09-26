Youth-led welfare efforts in flood-hit areas in full swing

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2025) As the flood crisis continues, youth-led welfare activities remain in full swing, reflecting the vital role young people play in disaster response and community rebuilding.

In response to the recent floods affecting large parts of the country, youth-led social welfare organizations have mobilized rapidly, actively engaging in relief and rehabilitation activities across the hardest-hit areas.

Young volunteers are working tirelessly to distribute essential supplies such as food, clean water, clothing, and medical aid to displaced families. Temporary shelters have also been established to provide safe refuge to those who have lost their homes.

Talking to APP, Rehan Khan, founder of the youth-led organization Sidra Foundation, said that in these challenging times, their teams were on the ground in flood-affected areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, including Buner and Swat, actively providing relief to those in need.

He stated that while many welfare organizations are distributing essential commodities, Sidra Foundation has also distributed cheques among flood-affected families to support their immediate financial needs.

Rehan Khan noted that the majority of the population in these regions comprises youth, and the government should engage youth-led welfare organizations to enhance its ongoing relief and rehabilitation activities in the most affected areas.

“Youth engagement is critical not only for providing immediate relief but also for the long-term rebuilding of these communities,” he added.

He urged the government, civil society, and people from all walks of life to come forward for this noble cause and stand firmly with flood victims until they fully recover from the ongoing crisis.

Asad Bin Azam, a young social activist, media influencer and Director of Star Welfare Foundation, told APP that his organization was actively delivering cooked meals and relief items to flood victims in Punjab — with special focus on children with disabilities.

He shared that he personally visited flood-hit areas in Swat and Buner (Khyber Pakhtunkhwa) during the first phase, and later, the most severely affected areas of Punjab, including Ahmadpur and others, to supervise ongoing relief operations.

“Punjab is facing massive devastation due to the floods. Entire communities have been wiped out. Many areas are still submerged, and people are being forced to sleep under the open sky due to a shortage of tents,” he said.

Asad Bin Azam emphasized that although his team was doing everything within its capacity, the scale of the disaster demands a collective national response.

“We cannot do this alone. It’s time to unite as a nation. We must take concrete steps to help our flood-affected brothers and sisters recover and rebuild their lives,” he urged.

He also made a special appeal to philanthropists and overseas Pakistanis, calling on them to generously support relief efforts. “With your help, we can deliver more aid to those in need and take meaningful steps to empower them toward self-reliance,” he concluded.