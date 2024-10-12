Youth Movement Pakistan strongly condemns attack on Chinese national in Karachi

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2024) The Chairman, Tehrik e Jawanan Pakistan (TJP) Muhammad Abdullah Hameed Gul and other officer bearers of his party here Saturday strongly condemned the recent terrorist attack on Chinese nationals at Karachi.

Addressing a press conference here at press club, Muhammad Abdullah Hameed Gul and Provincial President, Youth Movement Pakistan Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ikraam Ud Din expressed complete solidarity with all the victims families including Chinese nationals of the Karachi attack.

They said Pakistan and China relations are deeper than sea and sweater than honey, and terrorists through such attacks could not create cracks in bilateral relations of both the countries.

They said the all weather relations between the two countries are deep rooted and time tested and touched new heights after CPEC.

They said the victims families are not alone in this hour of grief and sorrow and we are with them.

They said that aim of the today's press conference was to express solidarity with the victims families of Karachi attack.