Youth murdered

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2022 ) :A young man was murdered over some business dispute here in Mid Ranjha police limits on Monday.

Police sources said that Irfan Hassan, resident of chak 51 SB, had a dispute over some business matter with Irshad Ahmad of Naseerpur kala village.

On the day of incident, they fought over the matter and in a fit of rage accused Irshad and his accomplices shot dead Irfan and fled from the scene. Deceased man was handed over to the heirs after postmortem.

On the report of victim's brother police registered case against the accused and started investigation.