FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2023) A youth was killed by unidentified armed persons in Satiana police limits, here on Friday.

Police spokesperson said that Touqeer Hussain was walking in the street at Chak No 31-GB, when unidentified persons shot him dead and fled the scene.

Police shifted the body to the mortuary for autopsy and started investigation.