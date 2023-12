(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2023) A youth was murdered over the issue of a rickshaw stand in the limits of Madina town police station, here on Tuesday.

A police spokesperson said that one Usman along with accomplices brutally tortured a youth Mehmood over the issue of rickshaw stand.

The injured was taken to hospital and further investigation was underway.