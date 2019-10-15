UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Youth Murdered, 3 Injured In Firing Incident In Sargodha

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Tue 15th October 2019 | 03:58 PM

Youth murdered, 3 injured in firing incident in Sargodha

A young man was murdered while three others sustained bullet injuries in an incident of firing in AttaShaheed on Tuesday

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2019 ) :A young man was murdered while three others sustained bullet injuries in an incident of firing in AttaShaheed on Tuesday. Police sources said that a gypsy tribe headed by Karim Khan was settled in the agricultural land of landlord Kashif Toor.

The landlord asked the gypsy tribe to vacate the land, on refusal there started quarrel between them. On today, the accused Karim Khan along with his accomplices entered the house of Kashif and opened indiscriminate firing; as a result Kashif and his three brothers including Mazhar, Jaffar and Azhar got bullet injuries.

The injured were shifted to DHQ hospital where Kashif Toor succumbed to his injuries. Police have registered case against the accused and started investigation.

Related Topics

Injured Firing Police Young Man

Recent Stories

Poet Kaifi Jampuri's 48th death anniversary on Oct ..

4 minutes ago

German investor confidence steadies in October

4 minutes ago

Turkish soldier killed in shelling from Syria's Ma ..

4 minutes ago

S.Africa's Zuma files last-minute appeal at corrup ..

4 minutes ago

Bulgaria PM urges football chief to resign after E ..

4 minutes ago

Actress Iqra, her fiancé share Miami pictures, ga ..

12 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.