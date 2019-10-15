Youth murdered, 3 injured in firing incident in Sargodha

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

A young man was murdered while three others sustained bullet injuries in an incident of firing in AttaShaheed on Tuesday

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2019 ) :A young man was murdered while three others sustained bullet injuries in an incident of firing in AttaShaheed on Tuesday. Police sources said that a gypsy tribe headed by Karim Khan was settled in the agricultural land of landlord Kashif Toor.

The landlord asked the gypsy tribe to vacate the land, on refusal there started quarrel between them. On today, the accused Karim Khan along with his accomplices entered the house of Kashif and opened indiscriminate firing; as a result Kashif and his three brothers including Mazhar, Jaffar and Azhar got bullet injuries.

The injured were shifted to DHQ hospital where Kashif Toor succumbed to his injuries. Police have registered case against the accused and started investigation.