UrduPoint.com

Youth Murdered, Another Commits Suicide In Faisalabad

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 17, 2023 | 07:11 PM

Youth murdered, another commits suicide in Faisalabad

A youth was murdered over monetary dispute while another committed suicide, here on Tuesday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2023 ) :A youth was murdered over monetary dispute while another committed suicide, here on Tuesday.

According to Madina Town police, one Umar Zaman was running a monetary dispute with another person, Mohsin.

On the day of the incident, accused Mohsin stormed into the house of Umar Zaman and shot him dead in Eden Garden housing scheme. The body was shifted to mortuary for postmortem. Police have collected forensic evidence and started legal action.

Separately, a young boy Yousaf, a resident of Mohalla Anwarabad, committed suicide by hanging himself with the ceiling fan in the limits of Jarranwala city police.

Police took the body into custody and started investigation.

Related Topics

Dead Police Suicide Young Housing

Recent Stories

Goldman Sachs profits hit by big drop in mergers

Goldman Sachs profits hit by big drop in mergers

38 seconds ago
 ADNOC explores commercial-scale ammonia cracking p ..

ADNOC explores commercial-scale ammonia cracking plants with Germany-based thyss ..

13 minutes ago
 Accused sent jail in data leak case

Accused sent jail in data leak case

1 minute ago
 Govt bans Sheesha smoking across Pakistan

Govt bans Sheesha smoking across Pakistan

13 minutes ago
 US, Taiwan Discuss Trade Facilitation, Regulatory ..

US, Taiwan Discuss Trade Facilitation, Regulatory Practices at Talks in Taipei - ..

1 minute ago
 Petition moved against dissolution of provincial a ..

Petition moved against dissolution of provincial assemblies

1 minute ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.