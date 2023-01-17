Youth murdered, another commits suicide in Faisalabad

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2023 ) :A youth was murdered over monetary dispute while another committed suicide, here on Tuesday.

According to Madina Town police, one Umar Zaman was running a monetary dispute with another person, Mohsin.

On the day of the incident, accused Mohsin stormed into the house of Umar Zaman and shot him dead in Eden Garden housing scheme. The body was shifted to mortuary for postmortem. Police have collected forensic evidence and started legal action.

Separately, a young boy Yousaf, a resident of Mohalla Anwarabad, committed suicide by hanging himself with the ceiling fan in the limits of Jarranwala city police.

Police took the body into custody and started investigation.