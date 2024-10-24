Youth murdered in Haydria Chowk

NOSHEHRAVIRKAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2024) Some unknown persons on Thursday stabbed to death a youth namely Zaigham Abbass 22 years old in Haydria Chowk.

According to police, the youth was resident of Mahalla, Bath Nowsheravirkan.

The Rescue 1122 team shifted the body to Tehsil Headquarter Hospital.

The police registered a case and started investigation.

